LVFR investigate multiple early morning fires on Las Vegas Boulevard

Fire investigators are looking closely into five early morning fires on Las Vegas Boulevard on Easter Sunday.

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue said the fires occurred within a half mile stretch of the boulevard. The fires were all reported within 30 minutes starting at 5:23 a.m. No injuries were reported, according to officials.

Investigators are unsure whether the incidents are related to each other. The investigation into the cause of the fires continue.

Timeline of reported fires:

5:23 a.m. Las Vegas firefighters respond to a dumpster fire behind a building at 1155 South Fourth St. There is no damage to the building, the fire is quickly extinguished. The location is one block west of the Boulevard.

5:34 a.m. Las Vegas firefighters respond to another dumpster fire at the Gateway Motel, 928 S. Las Vegas Blvd. No damage to the building, the fire quickly extinguished. This is one block from the previous fire.

5:35 a.m. Las Vegas and Clark County firefighters respond to the Oasis Motel, 1731 S. Las Vegas Blvd. A palm tree, grass and a vehicle on fire. No damage to the building, no injuries. This fire is under investigation.

5:44 a.m. Las Vegas and Clark County firefighters respond to the Stratosphere Hotel, 2000 S. Las Vegas Blvd for a vehicle fire. No injuries reported.

5:51 a.m. Las Vegas and Clark County firefighters respond to a vacant one-story building at 2029 Paradise Rd with a fire on the roof. It is quickly extinguished, fire causes $10,000 damage. A cause is under investigation, the building is vacant and no utilities are connected to it. This property is one block east of the Boulevard across from the Stratosphere Hotel.

