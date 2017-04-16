Driver who crashed into barrier faces life-threatening injuries

A driver faces life-threatening injuries after a single-vehicle crash in the east Valley early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the scene of the crash at the intersection of North Eastern Avenue and Valley Street at 5:55 a.m. Reports indicated the Honda Accord crashed into a fixed object in the roadway, according to a Las Vegas Metro release.

A witness report said the car was traveling north on Eastern Avenue, south of Valley Street when the driver did not follow the curve of the road. The driver then struck a concrete barrier northeast of the intersection.

The male driver was transported to the University Medical Center Trauma Unit in critical condition.

LVMPD's Collision Investigation Section continues the investigation efforts into the crash.

Stay with FOX5 for details.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.