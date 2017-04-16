Police investigate double shooting in west Las Vegas

Metro police are investigating a shooting in west Las Vegas Sunday afternoon that has left two people injured.

Officers said a man and a woman were both shot in a parking lot in the 600 block of South Rainbow Boulevard, near Alta Drive, at about 12:30 p.m.

The victims didn't appear to have life-threatening injuries, but were transported to the University Medical Center.

Authorities said the man was shot in the upper body and the female was struck in the arm.

Officers did not release immediate reports of any arrests.

Detectives are continuing the investigation.

