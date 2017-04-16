Police help corral escaped bull near Rancho Drive

An escaped bull was on the loose near Rancho Drive on April, 16 2017. (Chor Esp/Facebook)

Las Vegas police and residents in the north part of town got a surprise visit from an escaped bull Sunday morning.

Metro said they received a call about a bull on the loose near the Fiesta Rancho hotel-casino before 10 a.m.

Viewers informed FOX5 that they saw Metro units dealing with a bull running down Rancho Drive during that same time.

Authorities said they were able to enclose the animal near Cheyenne Avenue and Michael Way a short time later.

The bull escaped his owner before going on the run, according to police, and was then transported by a trailer at the end of the incident.

No injuries were reported in the situation overall, but witnesses said the bull caused a little bit of a scene in the area.

