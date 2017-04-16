PD: Man dies at hospital after stabbing, fight

Police are investigating a fatal incident that left one person dead Sunday morning.

Officers said they responded to an overnight stabbing call at about 12:10 a.m. in the 4000 block of Pennwood Avenue, near Valley View Boulevard.

Multiple people were involved in a fight at that location and a man was stabbed multiple times after he was threatening another person while armed with a handgun according to detectives.

Authorities were notified of the injuries by a female caller who informed dispatch the injured man was located on Sirius Avenue.

The stabbing victim was transported to the University Medical Center, but was later pronounced deceased at the hospital.

Homicide detectives have the incident under investigation and said no arrests have yet been made.

This was the 47th homicide investigated by Metro in 2017.

Stay with FOX5 for further updates on this story.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.