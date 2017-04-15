Man killed in attempted home invasion identified

Crime tape at the scene of a homicide on East Sahara Avenue apartments on April 13, 2017. (Luis Marquez/FOX5)

Authorities have identified the man killed in an attempted home invasion incident from early Thursday morning.

Officers were called to the Arcadia Palms Apartments, located at 3655 East Sahara Avenue, at about 1 a.m. with reports of a home invasion.

Metro said a man living at an apartment inside the complex told officers he shot a burglar in self defense after an attempted break-in.

The Clark County Coroner's Office said 27-year-old Marquis Johnson, of Las Vegas, was killed in the incident and died of multiple gunshot wounds.

This shooting was the 46th homicide investigated by Metro in 2017.

Detectives said the situation remains under investigation.

