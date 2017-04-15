Firefighters rescue injured man during kitchen fire

A fire erupted inside a kitchen of a condo located in northwest Las Vegas late Friday night and one person was critically injured during the incident.

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue units were called to a condo building on Decker Canyon Drive, near Vegas Drive and Cimarron Road, with reports of smoke in the area at about 11:40 p.m.

Arriving fire crews noticed smoke showing from a downstairs unit and were informed that someone was still inside the affected building.

Firefighters entered the condo and located the victim unresponsive in the back bedroom. They were able to rescue the man out of the structure, after moving furniture that had fallen down during the fire.

Officials said once the man was out of the building crews extinguished the flames in the kitchen within nine minutes after their arrival on scene.

The victim suffered from smoke inhalation and was taken to the University Medical Center in critical condition according to Las Vegas fire.

Another occupant of the condo was able to escape on their own through a back window.

Crews said it was unclear on how the fire started, but the blaze gutted the kitchen and caused smoke damage throughout the unit.

Both occupants were asleep when the fire started. Officials are looking into what woke them, as no smoke alarms were found in the home.

The cause of fire remains under investigation and damage was estimated at $35,000.

