Another casino fire: Crews respond to fire at Golden Nugget

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue responded to a canopy fire at the Golden Nugget Friday at 8:42 p.m.

The fire was out when firefighters arrived, and smoke was in a hallway of the employees' entrance of the building.

The awning fire happened in the delivery and employee entrance part of the building on Bridger Avenue, between Casino Center Boulevard and First Street, away from guests, according to the fire department.

LVFR said there were no injuries and no cause has been determined.

The only damage was to the awning. Firefighters from North Las Vegas and Clark County also responded.

It was the second Las Vegas casino fire in two nights after a rooftop fire at the Bellagio caused up to $450,000 worth of damage Thursday night.

