8 displaced after apartment fire near Koval and Harmon

Fire crews at the scene of an apartment fire on April 14, 2017. (Kurt Rempe/FOX5)

Clark County fire investigators are investigating what caused a blaze at an apartment complex Friday evening.

Crews responded to the incident at about 8 p.m. in the 4600 block of Monterery Circle, near Koval Lane and Harmon Avenue.

The department said the fire was contained to one unit, but several other units were damaged by smoke.

No injuries were reported, the department said.

The American Red Cross is assisting eight people that were displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The estimated amount of damage has not yet been determined.

