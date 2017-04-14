Police in the sky search for speeders between California and Las Vegas

CA Highway patrol is searching for speeders from above.

The Nevada Highway Patrol joined forces with the California Highway Patrol to target the highly traveled Interstate 15 corridor between California and Las Vegas, from the air.

The two agencies will focus their efforts on speed infractions, the "move over" law and distracted driving violations, according to officers.

"Speed kills, and if (drivers) keep their speed down, there'll be less deaths, less injuries and less crashes," Officer Mark Telford said.

He said the California Highway Patrol is focusing its efforts on the California side of Interstate 15 and will include the use of its fix winged aircraft that measures speed from the air.

"(The air patrol has) a much broader lens, they can see everything that's going on," Sergeant Matthew McKelvey said.

Officers compare the speed of vehicles with the speed of the plane, and if someone’s going too fast, they alert patrol vehicles on the ground.

"They can actually monitor larger groups of traffic without being detected. On the ground we're just easily, easily detected," Sergeant McKelvey said.

