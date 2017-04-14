Bellagio draws a crowd, and it's not for the fountains or casino

Trey Jeffers was just one of hundreds who stopped by the Bellagio Resort and Casino Friday to see the aftermath of Thursday's fire.

"Wow! Looks like some damage," Trey Jeffers said looking up at the Bellagio. Jeffers is staying at Bally's and said he heard sirens and saw bright flashes throughout the night, not knowing about the fire across the street.

"The fire burnt the top of the building!," nine-year-old Caroline Couri said pointing to the burnt area.

Just before 11:00 p.m. Thursday, part of the Bellagio's roof burst into flames near the building's high end shops. On Friday, tourists and fire investigators alike were taking photos documenting the damage, but Thursday night it was a different story. Hundreds of people were stuck in traffic as crews battled flames.

"I saw firefighters, the engine, the ladder, the whole thing!" one woman on the Strip said.

"It's so black and charred," Mike, visiting from Texas, said.

And while there was a lot of fear, chaos and confusion Thursday night, there is a silver lining.

"At least no one was hurt!"

