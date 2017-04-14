Man killed in North Las Vegas crash identified

North Las Vegas Boulevard at Civic Center Drive was shut down to traffic after a deadly crash on April 13, 2017. (Source: FAST CAM)

Medical examiners have identified a man killed in a North Las Vegas crash.

According to the Clark County Coroner's Office, 65-year-old Michael Norman Collins died in the crash on Thursday.

North Las Vegas police said Collins was driving a Kia Soul when he possibly ran a red light at the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard North and Civic Center Drive and was struck by a Dodge Ram.

Collins was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Investigators do not believe speed or impairment were factors.

