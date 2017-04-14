Man killed in North Las Vegas crash identified - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Man killed in North Las Vegas crash identified

Posted: Updated:
North Las Vegas Boulevard at Civic Center Drive was shut down to traffic after a deadly crash on April 13, 2017. (Source: FAST CAM) North Las Vegas Boulevard at Civic Center Drive was shut down to traffic after a deadly crash on April 13, 2017. (Source: FAST CAM)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Medical examiners have identified a man killed in a North Las Vegas crash. 

According to the Clark County Coroner's Office, 65-year-old Michael Norman Collins died in the crash on Thursday

North Las Vegas police said Collins was driving a Kia Soul when he possibly ran a red light at the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard North and Civic Center Drive and was struck by a Dodge Ram. 

Collins was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Investigators do not believe speed or impairment were factors.

 Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.