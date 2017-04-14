Spring Valley home burglars get away with $15K worth of belongings

A video still of the two burglary suspects entering the home (LVMPD/FOX5).

Burglars took $15,000 worth of belongings, including jewelry, laptops and a gun from a west valley home.

Las Vegas Metro police said it is actively seeking two male suspects wanted in connection with the burglary.

According to police, the burglary occurred sometime during the day on Mar. 27, in the 1500 block of Montessori Steet near West Charleston and South Rainbow Boulevards.

Citing the investigation conducted by the LVMPD Spring Valley Area Command Section, the two suspects were seen driving a 1990s white 2-door Ford Explorer without license plates in the neighborhood where the burglary occurred.

The burglars proceeded to pick a home and parked in the driveway. They entered the home by forcing their way in through the front door, then ransacked the home stealing numerous items of value.

Police said one suspect was last seen wearing blue jeans, a red tank top, and dark shoes. The second suspects were wearing dark jeans, a gray t-shirt, and dark shoes.

Metro urged anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspects to contact the LVMPD Spring Valley Area Command at 702-828-2636. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

