Metro investigates domestic-related shooting

Metro attempts to make contact with the suspect at Nature's Song Street (Google Maps/FOX5).

Las Vegas Metro police are at the scene of a domestic-related shooting near central Las Vegas Friday afternoon.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting near the US-95 and Valley View Boulevard. According to police, a male suspect opened fire into the car of another male in the area.

The victim sustained minor injuries from the shattered glass windows of his vehicle but was not shot.

At this time, police are attempting to reach the suspect inside of his home located in the 7600 block of Natures Song Street, near Cimarron and Farm Roads.

Stay with FOX5 for updates on this developing situation.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.