Police seeking assistance locating missing sisters

Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating two missing juveniles from the Las Vegas area. 

The Metropolitan Police Department Missing Persons Detail said a 12-year-old girl and her 10-year-old sister were last seen in the area of Paradise Road near Twain Avenue at about 3 a.m. Thursday.

Authorities described Hennessy Love, 12, as 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing approximately 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a purple top with purple leggings.

Zamia Wilson, 10, is 5 feet 2 inches tall and approximately 100 pounds according to police. She was last seen wearing a purple pajama shirt with unknown colored pants.

Metro said they are investigating this as a runaway case and if anyone has any information on the girls whereabouts to contact them at 702-828-2907.

