Truck crash closes portion of I-15, driver arrested for DUI

The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a collision that caused massive delays on Interstate 15 Friday morning.

Troopers were called to the scene of a crash that involved a semi-truck and a concrete barrier on northbound I-15 at the Charleston Boulevard exit at about 6:30 a.m.

The truck was hauling ice cream when it made contact with the side concrete barrier on the highway according to NHP.

Authorities said the impact of the collision breached the fuel tanks on the truck and caused 100 to 200 gallons of fuel to then be released onto the roadway.

Crews had to close the northbound travel lanes on the highway for the cleanup of the diesel fuel.

#TrafficAlert I15 NB at Charleston Semi Vs. Wall. Approx 100 gallons of diesel across all lanes. Traffic diverted onto Sahara. Expect delays — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) April 14, 2017

The driver of the semi-truck was not injured in the crash, but was suspected of driving under the influence and booked into the Las Vegas City Jail according to NHP.

Authorities haven't released any further information, as the crash remains under investigation.

