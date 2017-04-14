Suspected impaired driver critically injured after crashing into tree

Metro police are investigating a critical injury crash caused by a possibly impaired driver in west Las Vegas early Friday morning.

Police said they were called to the scene of a traffic accident involving two vehicles at the intersection of Fort Apache Road and Lake South Drive at 4:29 a.m.

Officers said a Chevy pickup truck traveling southbound on Fort Apache Road rear-ended a Nissan Sentra traveling the same direction. The pickup then traveled off the roadway and crashed into a tree.

The driver of the pickup truck, 62-year-old Gregory Lindberg, sustained critical injuries after the impacts and was transported to the University Medical Center according to Metro. Police suspect Lindberg was driving while impaired.

The driver of the Sentra, 26-year-old Stacee Madrigal from Bullhead City, Arizona, suffered minor injuries in the crash and was not transported for treatment.

Fort Apache was closed at the intersection for the investigation on scene.

