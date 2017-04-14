Fire damage at Bellagio could reach $450K

Crews responded to a fire at the Bellagio Thursday night.

A fire on the rooftop of the Bellagio hotel and casino Thursday night caused up to $450,000 worth of damage.

Firefighters responded to the property located in the 3600 of south Las Vegas Boulevard, near Flamingo Road at 10:46 p.m.

A second alarm was called while they battled the flames.

Just got this video of a fire at the @Bellagio . Taken about 5 minutes ago . @FOX5Vegas pic.twitter.com/3uBoj6Y7Ht — Miguel MartinezValle (@MiguelMValle) April 14, 2017

MGM Resorts International spokeswoman Yvette Monae said employees evacuated from stores at the Via Bellagio shops, but operations weren't impacted at the casino or hotel.

According to the Associated Press, a tourist said the 11 p.m. Bellagio fountains show went on as scheduled, with the "Pink Panther Theme" playing while firefighters battled the flames.

A post shared by Sean Kim (@seannkim) on Apr 13, 2017 at 10:59pm PDT

The fire was knocked down by 11:09 p.m., the Clark County Fire Department said.

No injuries were reported in the fire.

The outside of the building and roof area was damaged in the fire, the department said. Difficulty accessing the fire contributed to the damage the building sustained.

Monae said damage was mostly above a Starbucks at the Via Bellagio shops.

@FoxNews Big fire at the Bellagio has closed the strip pic.twitter.com/uXcacWqE23 — Mark Cooper (@markcoop1974) April 14, 2017

Ten engines, four truck companies, six rescues, four battalion chiefs, one deputy chief and two air rescue units, totaling 77 personnel responded.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, the department said. The focus of the investigation is on the electrical and lighting systems outside.

Clark County spokesman Erik Pappa said officials found no building code violations at the resort.

Las Vegas Boulevard was temporarily closed.

MGM Resorts said all operations at the Bellagio were open on Friday.

