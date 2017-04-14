New Metro recruits graduate, join force in need of more officers

Las Vegas Metro Police added 70 new recruits at its graduation ceremony for the newest academy class.

Las Vegas Metro Police added 70 new recruits at its graduation ceremony for the newest academy class.

“I’m excited because it’s another step in my career and I’m definitely ready for it,” Amanda Hennings, a member of the graduating class, said.

Hennings said she wanted the badge and uniform at a young age.

“It was something I always wanted to do,” she said. “I grew up in this town so I always wanted to help out my community and I always wanted to be apart of the best.”

Dozens of officers joined Hennings on her journey. Sheriff Joe Lombardo talked about his plans moving forward.

“It’s a big push,” Lombardo said. “We’re trying to get 600 plus officers in the next two years.”

With the ‘more cops’ tax approved, Metro can pursue this goal more aggressively.

The sales tax was approved by the Nevada legislature and implemented by the Clark County commission. Revenue from the sales tax will pay for more police officers.

“In my fight for the sales tax, we wanted to get two officers per 1,000 people in order for us to be successful,” Lombardo said.

“With these officers graduating over the next 18 months, we’ll get there and provide that safe environment,” Lombardo said.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.