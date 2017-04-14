SeaQuest denies animal neglect accusations by ex-employee

SeaQuest, an aquarium at Boulevard Mall, denied claims of animal mistreatment from a former employee.

Chris Stansell worked as an event coordinator for SeaQuest from the aquarium’s opening in Dec. 2016, through late Mar.

“I decided it was too much for me to morally stand,” Stansell said. “(The business is) very much about the money. It’s very much profits versus losses and it’s at a complete disregard for the animals that are being displayed.”

Stansell said the aquarium mistreated its animals. He said some of the animals are denied food to better encourage them to interact with guests who feed them.

SeaQuest denied those accusations.

“The allegations are absolutely false,” David Nearhouse, general manager of SeaQuest said.

“The well being of the animals is our first priority and we welcome people to come in here and look at (our facility).”

A corporate representative with SeaQuest called Stansell "disgruntled."

Stansell and activists with the group Vegans Rise Up planned to protest outside of SeaQuest on Saturday at noon.

Metro’s animal cruelty unit recently issued minor violations at SeaQuest. A spokesperson with Metro said the violations were minor and corrected immediately.

There is no active investigation, police said.

