Sports bettor 'Vegas Dave' indicted for misusing social security numbers

"Vegas Dave" during an appearance on MORE. (FOX5)

A sports bettor who has won millions from Las Vegas casinos has been accused of misusing social security numbers to place bets for himself and others.

David Oancea, also known as “Vegas Dave,” was indicted by a federal grand jury Tuesday.

According to the federal indictment, Oancea opened player accounts with casinos and sports book and provided at least two social security numbers assigned to others or no one. When Oancea placed bets or collected winning greater than $10,000 the casinos and sports books submitted Currency Transaction Reports with “false and fraudulent information about social security numbers.”

The casinos and sports book prepared and submitted at least 137 false reports, according to the indictment. The indictment further stated that Oancea was able to conceal his wagering activity and winnings from the department of treasury.

Oancea misused the social security numbers at the Wynn and Westgate between February 2015 and February 2016.

A judge set a court date for Oancea on April 19. An attorney was not listed on court documents for Oancea.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.