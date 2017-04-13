New Raiders stadium will score new jobs for Las Vegas

Members of Laborers Local 872 are ready to get back to work, which is why union members said they backed the Raiders move to Las Vegas from day one.

"Having a project the size of the stadium, its gonna put so many people back to work and bring families together," union head Thomas White said.

White said he's expecting Local 872 to handle the beginning construction for the Raiders' state-of-the-art stadium. This means more jobs and more money for his employees and their families.

"We're just ready to go to work. We're good workers," union member Harvey Noyd said.

Noyd worked in Las Vegas before the 2007 recession, he said. He left with his family when he couldn't find jobs, and later returned.

"I went to California and worked there because there was no work here. So hearing that the Raiders are coming back. I was like, 'It may be an opportunity,'" Noyd said.

The stadium authority has a meeting scheduled next Thursday dealing with the stadium lease. Once the lease gets approved and signed, locals like Noyd can get to work. Those close to the project said in order for the stadium to be done by the promised Aug. 2020 date, construction has to start by Dec.

