New Raiders stadium will score new jobs for Las Vegas - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

New Raiders stadium will score new jobs for Las Vegas

Posted: Updated:
Rendering of the proposed Raiders stadium was presented on August 25, 2016. (Source: SNTIC.org) Rendering of the proposed Raiders stadium was presented on August 25, 2016. (Source: SNTIC.org)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Members of Laborers Local 872 are ready to get back to work, which is why union members said they backed the Raiders move to Las Vegas from day one. 

"Having a project the size of the stadium, its gonna put so many people back to work and bring families together," union head Thomas White said. 

White said he's expecting Local 872 to handle the beginning construction for the Raiders' state-of-the-art stadium. This means more jobs and more money for his employees and their families. 

"We're just ready to go to work. We're good workers," union member Harvey Noyd said. 

Noyd worked in Las Vegas before the 2007 recession, he said. He left with his family when he couldn't find jobs, and later returned. 

"I went to California and worked there because there was no work here. So hearing that the Raiders are coming back. I was like, 'It may be an opportunity,'" Noyd said. 

The stadium authority has a meeting scheduled next Thursday dealing with the stadium lease. Once the lease gets approved and signed, locals like Noyd can get to work. Those close to the project said in order for the stadium to be done by the promised Aug. 2020 date, construction has to start by Dec. 

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.