Man sought by police after robbing east Las Vegas casino

Police are searching for a man who robbed a casino off Boulder Highway on April 12, 2017. (LVMPD)

Las Vegas Metro police said they are seeking the public’s help to track down a robbery suspect.

On Wednesday, the suspect robbed a casino in the 4500 block of Boulder Highway at 9:45 p.m., according to police. The suspect took money from the casino then left on foot.

Nobody was injured in the robbery, police said.

Police described the suspect as a black male adult with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a green long sleeve shirt with a black vest, dark jeans, grey shoes, dark gloves and a camouflage New York Yankees hat.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Metro’s Robbery Section at 702-828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.