Swan shot with arrow in northwest Las Vegas community

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals released photos of a swan found shot with an arrow in the Desert Shores community on April 10, 2017. (Source: PETA)

A northwest Las Vegas community that suffered the loss of several baby swans and ducks back in 2015 is dealing with a new round of possible animal cruelty involving neighborhood fowl.

According to the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, a swan was found shot with an arrow Monday at the Desert Shores community. The injury was so severe that the bird had to be euthanized.

The organization offered a $5,000 reward for the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for the shooting.

Neighbors said they are outraged after someone found a swan clinging to life with an arrow pierced through it. It was found Monday in the Desert Shores community. The swan was rushed to an emergency vet, but his injuries were so severe, he had to be put down.

PETA offered $5,000 to anyone with information that will lead to the shooter's arrest.

“I can't even believe someone would do something like that. That is just terrible,” Desert Shores community member Joan Gentile said.

“I just don't have that in me to even understand how anybody can hurt any animal, and these birds are helpless,” Desert Shores community member Donna Risori said.

Risori lives right on the lake and said she was heartbroken when she saw the pictures of the swan with an arrow through it.

“I can't get it out of my mind,” Risori said. “This particular one, I know for a fact, used to come to my feeder as a baby and I would take care of him.”

This isn't the first time someone has targeted the swans in Desert Shores. In 2015, someone snapped the necks of multiple swans.

“They should definitely be arrested, (and) go away for a little while to think about what they did,” Gentile said.

The owners said they want to move the birds to keep them safe.

“They've chosen to take them off for their safety which is breaking everybody's hearts because they're family. They're family to all of us,” Risori said. “They all make their own sound, they all do different things with their feathers, I mean for years, they're family.”

“That's not a sport, this is killing something helpless. So something like that, just to me indicated what kind of person this is, and the next thing as far as I'm concerned is going to be a lot more dangerous,” Risori said.

This marks the latest round of apparent animal abuse with fowl at the planned community in the northwest Valley. Back in November 2015, the community discovered the deaths of baby swans that may have been killed with the use of a stone brick. In addition, a large duck was killed and two to three eggs were found broken in a swan nest.

Clark County Animal Control ruled the fowl were most likely attacked by a dog, but residents living in Desert Shores insist the act was human-caused.

PETA urged anyone with information on the shooting to contact Det. Robert Sigal, of Las Vegas Metro police, at 702-828-3307.

