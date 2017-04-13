Driver dies at UMC after 2-vehicle crash in central Vegas Valley

A 64-year-old man involved in a two-vehicle crash in the central Las Vegas Valley over the weekend died in the hospital.

According to Las Vegas Metro police, Jacinto Belen-Lopez was admitted to University Medical Center on Sunday after a crash in the area of Hacienda Avenue and Arville Street. Belen-Lopez was behind the wheel of a Honda Civic that crashed with a Honda CR-V.

Police were informed by the Clark County Coroner's Office on Thursday that Belen-Lopez, who sustained critical injuries from the incident, died in the hospital.

Police marked his death as the 37th traffic-related fatality in Metro's jurisdiction this year.

The other driver, who was identified as a 32-year-old woman, sustained minor injuries.

According to police, the Civic was traveling southbound on Arville, approaching the intersection with Hacienda. The vehicle struck the front of the Honda CR-V, impacting it on its left side. Both vehicles came to rest near the southeast corner of the intersection. The CR-V driver remained at the scene after the crash and did not show any signs of impairment.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.