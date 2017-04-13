Dust advisory issued in Clark County

Haze is seen in the Las Vegas Valley in this undated photo. (FOX5 FILE)

The department of air quality issued an air quality advisory through Thursday evening in Clark County.

A wind advisory from 1 p.m. through midnight could bring gusts up to 50 miles per hour in the Las Vegas Valley. The wind could elevate the amount of dust in the air.

The department urges those with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children to stay indoors. The dust could aggravate respiratory issues.

The department of air quality also recommends keeping windows and doors closed, running air conditions to filter out particulate matter you are likely to inhale, and changing air filters.

To report excessive amounts of blowing dust from construction sites, vacant lots or facilities, call the Air Quality’s dust-complaint hotline at 702-385-3878.

