Police seek missing man last seen in Centennial Hills area in February

Charles Raybon was last seen on Feb. 26, 2017. (Source: LVMPD) Charles Raybon was last seen on Feb. 26, 2017. (Source: LVMPD)
Las Vegas Metro police said a man who was last seen in late February remains missing after six weeks.

According to police, Charles Raybon was last seen at about 8 p.m. on Feb. 26 in the area of Centennial and Grand Montecito parkways.

Police consider Raybon an endangered adult who might possibly be suffering severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.

Police described the 60-year-old as 5'6" and 120 pounds. He has brown eyes with brown and gray hair.

Police urged anyone who has seen Raybon to contact Metro at 702-828-3111 or the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at 702-828-2907. The Missing Persons Detail can also be reached by email.

