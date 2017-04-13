Fuel tanker leak snarls traffic on I-15 near Lamb - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Fuel tanker leak snarls traffic on I-15 near Lamb

Firefighters responded to fuel tanker leak on southbound Interstate 15 near Lamb Boulevard on April 13, 2017. (Isaac Torres/FOX5) Firefighters responded to fuel tanker leak on southbound Interstate 15 near Lamb Boulevard on April 13, 2017. (Isaac Torres/FOX5)
A leak on a tanker carrying diesel fuel caused traffic to halt on Interstate 15 near Lamb Boulevard on Thursday.

According to Nevada Highway Patrol, the tanker leak took place in the southbound lanes of the I-15 just before 9 a.m.

The tanker was carrying 2,700 gallons of fuel. NHP said about 700 gallons spilled out. Law enforcement considered the leak a hazardous materials incident.

Traffic was closed to allow crews to clean up the spill. NHP said it looked like loose rebar somehow shot into the tanker causing the leak.

Traffic was reopened just before 10:45 a.m. There were no injuries involved.

