3 Vegas vending machines will now provide clean needles

A needle exchange vending machine was introduced by Southern Nevada Health District on April 12, 2017. (Isaac Torres/FOX5)

Three Las Vegas vending machines will now dispense clean needles to drug users.

The machines will be available for use by the end of May in centers around Las Vegas. It is part of a joint effort between Southern Nevada Health District, Nevada AIDS research and Education Society and Trac-B Exchange.

Health officials say they want to make sure people have access to clean needles to reduce the risk of spreading diseases.

Interested users must register with centers. Officials say personal identifying information will not be required.

Once they register, they will be given a card and a personal code that will grant them access to the machines, located in any of the centers, twice a week.

Syringe disposal, wound care and safe sex kits are also available at the machines.

