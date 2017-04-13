PD: Car may have driven through red light in NLV fatal crash

North Las Vegas Boulevard at Civic Center Drive was shut down to traffic after a deadly crash on April 13, 2017. (Source: FAST CAM)

Police believe a driver may have driven through a red light before being fatally hit by a pickup truck on Thursday at a North Las Vegas intersection.

According to North Las Vegas police, the crash happened at 5:05 a.m. in the are Las Vegas Boulevard North and Civic Center Drive. The incident involved a Kia Soul and a Dodge Ram 1500.

Citing a preliminary investigation, police said the 65-year-old driver of the Kia was traveling westbound on Civic Center when it may have failed to stop for a red light. The Dodge, which was traveling southbound on Las Vegas Boulevard, struck the Kia in the intersection.

#NLVPD Officers are investigating a crash at Civic Center and Las Vegas Blvd. The intersection is closed. Please avoid the area. — NLVPD (@NLVPD) April 13, 2017

The Kia driver died at the scene, police said. Investigators do not believe speed or impairment were factors in the case.

