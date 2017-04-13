Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries in Las Vegas crash

Police are investigating a crash involving a pedestrian near Sunset and Pecos roads on April 13, 2017. (Luis Marquez/FOX5)

A pedestrian has been sent to the hospital in critical condition after an early morning crash in east Las Vegas Thursday.

The incident occurred just before 4 a.m. on Sunset Road just east of Pecos Road.

Citing evidence and witnesses, police said a 53-year-old pedestrian was crossing Sunset Road outside of a crosswalk when a 2005 Saturn Vue struck the pedestrian.

The pedestrian was taken to Sunrise Hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

The 59-year-old driver of the Saturn remained at the scene and did not show signs of impairment, police said.

Eastbound Sunset Road travel lanes were closed for the investigation, according to Metro.

The crash remains under investigation.

