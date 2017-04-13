Suspected intruder shot, killed in east Las Vegas

Crime tape at the scene of a homicide in East Sahara Avenue apartments on April 13, 2017. (Luis Marquez/FOX5)

Police are investigating an overnight robbery call that turned into a deadly shooting in east Las Vegas Thursday.

Officers were called to the Arcadia Palms Apartments, located at 3655 East Sahara Avenue, at about 1 a.m. with reports of a home invasion.

Metro said a man living at an apartment inside the complex told officers he shot a burglar in self-defense after an attempted break-in.

The shooter was not injured in the incident, but there was damage to the apartment door, according to authorities.

Aja Lynn said she just moved into the complex a month ago.

"My brothers girlfriend was dropping my off at home and said this was a bad area, but I don't really see anything at night it's quiet,” Lynn said.

But Thursday morning was a different story. Aja Lynn said she heard gunshots and saw police cars.

“It’s scary my next door neighbors car got stolen and that's a lot, it's a lot," she said.

The man who shot the intruder told police he acted in self defense. Other neighbors said they probably would have done the same thing.

"If he broke into his house, in my personal opinion I would have done the same thing if somebody tries to steal from me I would shoot of course you're trying to protect yourself," Monique Kirstein said.

"Of course I'd do the same thing,” Aja Lynn said.

Homicide detectives said a man was found dead at the scene, and the situation remains under investigation.

The incident marked the 46th homicide in Metro's jurisdiction this year.

