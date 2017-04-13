Woman sentenced to probation police said she shot, killed boyfriend

Cheryl Rheamount, who was arrested for shooting and killing her boyfriend, was sentenced to two years of probation Wednesday.

She pleaded guilty to carrying a concealed weapon and a manslaughter charge was dropped.

She must serve 364 days in jail if she violates the conditions of her probation which include reporting to her parole officer, not changing her residence without notice, not using alcohol or drugs, and not having any weapons.

Police said the incident happened the area of Judson Avenue and Dolly Lane, near Lamb and Lake Mead Boulevards back in Nov.

Sgt. Matthew Sanford, of Metro said that Rheamount asked a citizen in the area to call police because she was involved in a shooting with her boyfriend.

Police found the man, later identified as Matthew Bernardi, suffering from a gunshot wound inside a vehicle in the nearby desert area.

According to Rheamount's arrest report, she told police the pair began to argue during a trip to a local casino. Rheamount said once they returned to the home they shared, boyfriend packed his belongings and the pair left again. Rheamount told police Bernardi said he was going to kill her. She claimed he became physical and she eventually shot him inside the vehicle.

Bernardi, 32, was transported to University Medical Center, but later died according to police.

The Clark County Coroner's office identified Bernardi and said he died from a gunshot wound of the chest, with his death ruled a homicide.

Rheamount said the relationship was abusive, but she never reported it to police, according to the arrest report.

