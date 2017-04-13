iWitness App aims to protect people in dangerous situations

A new app aims to protect people in dangerous situations. iWitness allows users to record video whenever they feel uncomfortable, acting as a witness to potential crimes.

It uploads all video and audio every five seconds to a secure cloud, so if someone tries to take the phone and delete video, they can't.

Anyone who feels they're in more danger can shake their mobile device, and it makes a loud siren sound and then calls police in the next five seconds. It shares the user's location and video with police so they know exactly where the user is and exactly what's happening.

“Technology with how much advancement is going on, you might as well use it for good too. and this is something that seems so simple that you know a younger kid could figure it out right away,” Corey Gilligan, who was interested in using the app, said.

“We're more curious about the deterrent. (A possible attacker has) already been recorded, people have already been notified, the cops have been called. I want him in that moment to (think 'My best move now is to get the hell out of here,'” iWitness founder David Remer said.

Users can also program family and friends in as emergency contacts, and then they also get notified when the user is in danger.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.