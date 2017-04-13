Male stabbed, killed in domestic situation on the road identified

A male stabbed and killed in a domestic situation inside a vehicle Wednesday night was identified.

The Clark County Coroner identified the man as 29-year-old Deandre Rawles. Rawles died from a stab wound to the chest and the death was ruled a homicide.

Police originally responded to University Medical Center at about 8:00 p.m., where the man died from his injuries. A female was being detained and questioned by detectives, according to Las Vegas Metro police.

