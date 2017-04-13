After 8-year-old's bike is stolen, LVMPD officer buys him a new one

After a Las Vegas boy had his bike stolen, a Metro police officer stepped in to help out.

About a month ago, somebody stole eight-year-old Jordan James' bike when he went inside a Dollar General store.

"My grandpa bought me a new bike and that one got stolen," Jordan explained.

"It was upsetting, very upsetting. People out here are working for a living trying to make an honest dollar, and you have other people out taking from you when you work hard to get something for your kids and family. It's very upsetting," Jordan's uncle, Keith, said.

Without the bike, the boy had to wake up about an hour earlier and walk to class instead.

"No parent wants a child walking to school, especially by themselves," Keith said.

Metro Police officer Mark Evans said he didn't want that either. The officer bought a brand new bike, and Tuesday he surprised Jordan at his house.

"It's got new tires, new pegs," Jordan said.

"I couldn't believe it, it was unbelievable," Keith said. "I didn't even know what was going on myself."

The gift was caught on camera, then uploaded to the Las Vegas Metro Police Department Facebook page. More than 165,000 people have watched the video.

"He got a look on his face like whats going on," Keith said with a laugh while watching the now-viral video. "The excitement in my sister's face and his face, their voice, it's heartwarming." "I just hope it shows the better sides of cops doing the right thing."

That right thing was a message the fourth-grader received loud and clear, and now the James family has a message for Officer Evans.

"Officer Evans, if you're watching this, thank you very much, from the bottom of our heart, thank you," Keith said.

Officer Evans also gave Jordan a bike lock, so his bike doesn't get stolen again.

