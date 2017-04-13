PD: Fugitive invades North Las Vegas home, waking residents who call 911

North Las Vegas Police said a fugitive broke into a home, waking the people who lived there by lurking outside their windows.

"I went to sleep like it was another Monday night, to wake up Tuesday in hell," Tyler, he didn't want to include his last name, said

The North Las Vegas local rents a home with two roommates, including his girlfriend. Tuesday morning, his roommate came home from her night shift at work, she walked into her bedroom and found someone lurking outside.

"She came running into my room yelling 'Someone was trying to get in,' through her bedroom window," Tyler said.

Tyler said the man, who police identified as 29-year-old Mario Moye, walked around the home to the outside of his bedroom window.

"In my mind, he was out to hurt us, and it was terrifying," he said.

Tyler said the man started asking to be let inside the home.

"(Moye was) yelling to please help him, let him in, please help him."

The roommates called police, they were told to grab a gun if they had one and lock themselves in a room.

"All I could think was if this guy does come through this door, I'm going to have to take some sort of action, and its not an action I wanted to take," he said.

That's when Tyler said Moye started breaking in. He used a shoe to shatter the glass kitchen window.

Tyler told Moye he had a gun, and would shoot him if he broke through the door they locked themselves behind.

Moye then hid in another room in the house. North Las Vegas Police showed up the their home about five minutes after the initial call, and got the roommates out.

"I was very relieved, I couldn't have been happier," Tyler said.

North Las Vegas Police officers found Moye in one of the rooms, they arrested him with charges of home invasion, obstructing a public officer, use or possession of drugs - paraphernalia and for being a fugitive from another state.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.