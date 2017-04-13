MGM raises parking rates on most Las Vegas properties

Las Vegas Metro police arrested Jonathan Ozuna for shooting two security guards at the Miracle Mile Shops on the Las Vegas Strip Thursday evening.More >
A male with felony warrants was barricaded on Interstate 15 near St. Rose Parkway, shutting down the freeway.More >
An Army veteran in Texas has a final request: Lee Hernandez, 47, is suffering from an unknown illness that is make his body deteriorate. He wants texts messages, from anyone who will send them.More >
The coffee chain says it will be introducing customers to its new tea flavors with a one-hour giveaway on Friday, July 14.More >
The family of the teen who police said caused an hours-long standoff spoke out a day after the situation.More >
A shopper rushed to the rescue of a baby boy who was left alone in a car by his mother Tuesday evening.More >
A suspect in a shooting and carjacking was arrested by the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department in California following a long pursuit.More >
An Air Force veteran says a fallen airman was disrespected by passengers on a flight out of Phoenix.More >
A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a vehicle in northwest Las Vegas early Friday morning, according to Metro police.More >
