MGM raises parking rates on most Las Vegas properties

MGM Properties has raised parking rates on most of its properties in Las Vegas.

Tattoo artist Flo Brown who drives to work every day, said traffic isn't the only problem relating to her commute each day.

"I'd rather have every hotel parking free ... so I can swoop in and go right to work," Brown said.

Instead of parking in the MGM Hotel lot, right next to her job, she said she has to park somewhere else because the rates went up Wednesday.

"I park at Planet Hollywood because it's free." "Then I have to walk all the way over here and it's hot."

She's not the only one who said she feels that way, and it's become a problem for some working on the Strip.

"I used to pay to park there until this happened. It completely drained my finances," Amara Johnson, who works at a restaurant on the Strip, said. "Now we do a lot of carpooling. Different people; we'll just carpool with them and they'll drop us off."

Parking on the Strip at MGM resorts used to be free for locals. That changed last year. Now fees are even higher, up $2 to $5, across the board at MGM resorts.

"Well it's becoming impossible really to earn a living here," Abraham Goldstein said. "If we have to pay every day at that lot ... that is ridiculous, they're earning billions of dollars already."

"It's totally changed," Johnson said. "I've lived here for about 15 years. I originally lived in Chicago before that, so I was kind of used to the high prices. Something I appreciated about Vegas was that low price, low cost of living."

Some locals said they believe it's gotten so bad, it's time to take a stand.

"There are some people who are just going to go there and pay for it," Goldstein said. "If I were you, I would refuse to pay them and park somewhere else and know there is strength in numbers."

MGM's Circus Circus property will remain free to park with all the changes. It is still free to park at Hooters Restaurant and Casino and Caesars properties are free for locals with a Nevada ID.

