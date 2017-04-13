Nevada ACLU suing for government travel ban documents

Lawyers for the American Civil Liberties Union in Nevada have filed a lawsuit seeking government documents related to the implementation of the Trump administration's travel bans.

ACLU chapters across the country filed more than a dozen suits Wednesday seeking records from 14 Customs and Border Protection offices, including in Chicago, Los Angeles and Houston.

In Nevada, they want documents from the agency's field office in Los Angeles specifically related to implementation of the ban at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas.

Amy Rose, legal director for the ACLU of Nevada, says they filed the suit because the government has refused to respond to a request they submitted Feb. 2 under the Freedom Information Act. She says numerous Nevadans were directly impacted by what she says was the "reckless implementation" of President Trump's executive order.

