Democrats cancel assisted-suicide hearing, opponents amass

Patients, physicians and advocates are speaking against physician-assisted suicide at the Nevada Legislature despite Democratic lawmakers cancelling a hearing on the issue.

Opponents say it's dangerous that a deadly dose of prescription drugs is often cheaper for patients than long-term treatment.

Doctors said at a Wednesday press conference that life expectancy is not an exact science.

They argue a proposal to give life-ending drugs to terminally ill people if a doctor believes they have less than six months to live could cut those lives short by years.

They were joined by a chronically ill patient from California, Stephanie Packer, who has outlived diagnoses by two years. She's urging policymakers across the country to reconsider the "death-with-dignity" movement.

Five states allow clinical aid in dying as Nevada's Senate Bill 261 seeks.

