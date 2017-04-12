Golden Knights bringing hockey to kids, making new fans

Kids got a chance to learn about and play hockey, thanks to the Golden Knights.

The Golden Knights' season doesn’t start for another four months, but this week the organization has been skating through the valley showing off the 'coolest game on ice.'

"I asked for a show of hands if anyone has ever had a hockey stick in their hands. Maybe 10 percent had. It's a chance for them to give it a try and the first step to see if they want to pursue it or not," Murray Craven, Senior Vice President of the Golden Knights said.

Team staff said they expect to reach more than 1,000 kids in a period of just four days.

"It's actually really fun because I have never done it before, I actually kind of like hockey, I mean I got hit in the shin a couple times, but it's fun," seventh-grader, Amarea Jules said.

"We hope (kids) go home, tell their parents they had fun and take the next steps to learn the game," Golden Knights hockey operations assistant, Keith Veronesi said.

One of the other takeaways the team staff said it wanted parents to know is that hockey isn't just a boys' club.

"Genders don't play sports, athletes do. So if you want to pick up a stick, go ahead," Jules said.

It's that kind of attitude the Golden Knights staff said it wants on the team.

"Our goal is to develop something where there is an outlet for everyone to play," Veronesi said.

"If we can introduce hockey to these kids at this age, and our team, then maybe 20 years from now, they're lifelong ... fans of the Golden Knights," said Craven.

So far, so good.

"I'm a Golden Knights fan," Jules said.

