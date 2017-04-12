Customers' credit card information stolen at gas station on Blue Diamond and Durango

Drivers in the southwest valley community said credit card information was stolen after they filling up at an area gas station.

Several customers said their credit or debit card information was cloned after they paid for gas at the pump at the Circle K gas station on Blue Diamond and Durango.

Victoria Wagenhauser said she fills up her jeep there all the time. She was surprised last week when she found a suspicious charge from the gas station.

"The bank said $100 from Circle K was manually entered from my credit card number,” Wagenhauser said.

She said she canceled her card and shared what happened on a community Facebook group trying to warn others.

“People started to come forward saying 'This happened to me too.' People were tagging people and I realized I’m not the only one." “It’s frustrating and I’m mad because no one is stopping this or checking the pumps or doing anything."

Wagenhauser said she went into the store to tell employees about the fraud and she didn’t get much of a response.

“I went into the store and told the clerk 'You want to check the card readers, the pumps, are there cameras?' And they weren’t very interested or helpful."

The manager at the store wouldn't comment on the situation.

Wagenhauser said she hopes that gas stations will start watching out for thieves, tampering with card readers, and she's learned the hard way to be more cautious.

Experts said it's better to use a credit card than a debit card, so thieves don't have access to your account.

Also, they recommended looking closely at the machine reader to see if it's been tampered with you can even pull on it a bit.

The best way to prevent card skimmers from stealing information is to pay with cash.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.