Golden Knights introduce Gallant as team's first head coach

Vegas Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant, right, looks on as majority owner Bill Foley introduces the team's first ever head coach on April 13, 2017. (Robbie Hunt/FOX5)

Characterized as a players' coach with expansion team experience, Gerard Gallant was introduced Thursday to helm the bench as the Vegas Golden Knights' first ever head coach.

Gallant was flanked by team majority owner Bill Foley and general manager George McPhee during his noon time introduction.

Gallant last coached with the Florida Panthers this past season. His dismissal from the team, though, was the talk of league circles due to its unceremonious nature.

When asked about the dismissal, he expressed not being fazed by it, having already been dismissed once before.

During his three seasons with the Panthers, Gallant led the team to the Atlantic Division championship in 2015-2016. Gallant also coached the the Columbus Blue Jackets for three seasons, but was dismissed in the middle of his 2006-2007 campaign.

The Canada-born Gallant also played professionally over 11 seasons, including stints with the Detroit Red Wings and Tampa Bay Lightning.

"We undertook a very detailed due diligence process over the last several months and canvassed a number of qualified head coaching candidates to ensure we found the best coach for our group," said George McPhee, Golden Knights general manager. "And we believe we have found that coach in Gerard."

"Being named the 1st head coach in Vegas Golden Knights history is such a tremendous opportunity & one I am extremely grateful for."-Gallant — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) April 13, 2017

Foley first revealed the head coach hiring during another announcement Wednesday detailing the team's flagship radio partnership with Lotus Broadcasting. Under the multi-year deal, all Golden Knights games will air live on Fox Sports 98.9 FM and 1340 AM. Select games will also broadcast in Spanish on ESPN Deportes 1460 AM.

The partnership will also include one-hour preview programs for the expansion draft and amateur draft.

Lotus Broadcasting will also host a weekly hockey show and other specialty programming.

