Bob Saget bringing 'dirty' comedy show to Las Vegas in May

Bob Saget is set to bring his "dirty daddy" brand of comedy to Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas on May 26. (Source: Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas)

Don't expect to see Danny Tanner come May 26.

Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas at the Linq Promenade announced a stand-up comedy show starring Full House actor Bob Saget. Tickets for the show go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

Saget, who is arguably one of the most recognizable patriarchs on television, made a return to the Tanner household for the Netflix series Fuller House last year.

But, Saget bridged the gap between the original '90s run of the show and the reboot with a standup act that is beyond family-friendly. He starred in a number of comedy specials for HBO and Showtime that shook family sitcom fans.

In addition, he released a New York Times Best Seller "DIRTY DADDY: The Chronicles of a Family Man Turned Filthy Comedian" in 2014.

Tickets for the 21 and over show start at $30. VIP meet and greet packages start at $100. Tickets can be purchased at the Brooklyn Bowl box office, at 1-877-987-6487 or at this link.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.