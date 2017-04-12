Laughlin girl, 1, identified in apparent abuse death case

Tracy Thompson was arrested on April 3, 2017 after his daughter was sent to Sunrise Hospital for injuries. (LVMPD)

The Clark County Coroner's Office identified a 1-year-old girl who died in an abuse case allegedly involving her father.

Medical examiners identified the child as Diamond Thompson, of Laughlin, NV. As of Wednesday, the child's cause and manner of death remained pending.

The girl's father, Tracy Thompson, 24, was arrested April 3 after his child airlifted to Sunrise Hospital from Laughlin the day before.

Thompson was booked on a count of child abuse/neglect.

Police said the child died a few days later, prompting a first-degree murder charge for Thompson.

Thompson is expected to appear in court on Thursday.

