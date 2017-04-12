Man shot, killed by sister in North Las Vegas identified - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Man shot, killed by sister in North Las Vegas identified

Medical examiners have identified a man shot and killed by his sister in a North Las Vegas home Monday. 

According to the Clark County Coroner's Office, 63-year-old Darrell Reed died in the incident. 

North Las Vegas police arrested Darrell's sister, Christie Reed, after he was found deceased inside a home in the 5400 block of Dilly Circle, near Ann Road and Simmons Street. 

Christie faces one count of murder with a deadly weapon, police said. 

