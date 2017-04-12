EXCLUSIVE: SWAT standoff ends with explosions and surrender

Police blocked off an area of Stewart Avenue and 14th Street during a barricade on April 12, 2017. (Adam Herbets/FOX5)

Officers with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department set off explosions and eventually arrested a man who barricaded himself from officers in downtown Las Vegas on Wednesday.

According to police, the officers responded to a home on North 14th Street, near Stewart Avenue and Bruce Street, at 8:37 a.m. to take a wanted man into custody.

Police said the man refused to leave the home, prompting Metro's SWAT team to try and get him out. Police elaborated the man was wanted for a warrant on a count of felon in possession of a firearm. Police on the scene noted the response was part of a Metro Gang Unit operation.

FOX5 obtained exclusive video of a loud explosion followed by the man's surrender at about 3 p.m. Another woman also exited the house in handcuffs.

Kanisha Browhaw, a neighbor, screamed when she heard the explosions.

"It's crazy," Browhaw said. "He's been in there, and they threw three or four bombs that way and they got him! Wow!"

Many of the other neighbors, including at least a dozen children, watched alongside Browhaw for hours, waiting for the standoff to end.

Tyrone Robey said he was separated from his wife, daughter and two grandchildren.

"I was trying to see if I could get home and they won't even let me," he said. "They blocked it all off. Crazy. I just moved from Chicago,so it seems like I would be used to this!"

Officers did not release the suspect's name.

