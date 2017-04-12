NV Gov. Sandoval signs law for transgender ID in foster, court care

Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval has signed into law a measure mandating foster care facilities and juvenile courts treat transgender children as their identifying gender.

It also establishes training for state employees and foster parents on working with foster kids who are lesbian, gay, bisexual or questioning their sexuality.

Many treatment and detention centers currently are segregated by biological sex.

Assembly Bill 99 aims to put minors in appropriate facilities by mandating courts commit children in accordance with their gender expressions and state protocols.

The bill directs corrections officials to work with LGBTQ representatives to further clarify that process.

The law Sandoval approved Tuesday will take effect on Oct. 1, though regulators can begin drafting corresponding rules immediately.

