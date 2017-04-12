Closings begin in Cliven Bundy standoff trial

Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy appears in this image from Friday, Jan. 22. (Source: FOX5)

Prosecutors are asking a federal jury in Las Vegas to convict six men of conspiracy, weapon, assault on a federal agent and other charges in an armed standoff with federal agents near Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy's property in 2014.

After two months of testimony, closing arguments began Wednesday - on the third anniversary of the standoff outside Bunkerville involving states' rights advocates who dispute federal control of vast lands in the West.

The defendants are from Arizona, Idaho and Oklahoma.

The government says they followed a Bundy plan to defy federal court orders to either pay grazing fees or remove cows from scenic and environmentally sensitive rangeland 80 miles northeast of Las Vegas.

Defense attorneys say the trial isn't about cows, and the government hasn't proved its case.

