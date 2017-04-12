Charlie Murphy, comedian, Eddie Murphy's brother, dies at 57, TM - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Charlie Murphy, comedian, Eddie Murphy's brother, dies at 57, TMZ reports

Charlie Murphy poses at the 7th Annual BET Awards in Los Angeles on Tuesday, June 26, 2007. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles) Charlie Murphy poses at the 7th Annual BET Awards in Los Angeles on Tuesday, June 26, 2007. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles)
Charlie Murphy, who gained modest success in the 1980s as a comedian while playing an integral part in his brother Eddie's rise, has died, according to TMZ.

The entertainer reportedly died at a New York City hospital while battling leukemia, the website reported Wednesday.

Murphy gained latter-day notoriety for his feature performance on Chapelle's Show. He also helped write some of his brother Eddie Murphy's films.

He was 57.

