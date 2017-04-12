Charlie Murphy, comedian, Eddie Murphy's brother, dies at 57, TMZ reports

Charlie Murphy poses at the 7th Annual BET Awards in Los Angeles on Tuesday, June 26, 2007. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles)

Charlie Murphy, who gained modest success in the 1980s as a comedian while playing an integral part in his brother Eddie's rise, has died, according to TMZ.

The entertainer reportedly died at a New York City hospital while battling leukemia, the website reported Wednesday.

Murphy gained latter-day notoriety for his feature performance on Chapelle's Show. He also helped write some of his brother Eddie Murphy's films.

He was 57.

